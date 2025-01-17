Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) attempted to lecture one of Trump’s cabinet nominees about the “oligarchy” but ended up getting schooled instead.

During a tense exchange, Sanders asked Scott Bessent, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Treasury, “Are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg too wealthy and powerful? Do you agree with President Biden about an oligarchy?”

Bessent replied, “Those three billionaires all made their money themselves. Mr. Musk came to this country as an immigrant.”

As his argument began to falter, Sanders interrupted, saying, “Forget how they made their money. Do you believe it’s an oligarchy?”

In a brutal response, Bessent countered with one striking statement:

“Well, I would note that President Biden gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to two people (George Soros and David Rubenstein) who I think would qualify as his oligarchs.”

This is a must-watch exchange:

Leave a comment