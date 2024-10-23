#10 - Dutch court orders Bill Gates to stand trial over COVID-19 vaccines.

Seven vaccine-injured plaintiffs allege that Bill Gates and others “misled people into taking Covid-19 injections, while they knew or should have known that these injections were not safe and effective.”

The lawsuit also targets former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and key members of the Dutch government’s COVID response team.

The bombshell came when Gates tried to evade the case by arguing that, as a U.S. citizen, he should not be subject to Dutch legal proceedings.

However, thecourt ruled that due to Gates’ close connection with other defendants under Dutch jurisdiction, he IS subject to trial in the Netherlands.

Now, Gates and his legal team must confront these serious allegations in court, with a new hearing set for November 27th of this year.

#9 - Early Voting Data Reveals an Election Bombshell

Donald Trump is set to become the next president of the United States, early voting data reveals. This stunning revelation comes from veteran political journalist Mark Halperin.

“Make no mistake,” Halperin says, “if these numbers hold up in the states where we can understand even partially what the data is like, we’ll know that Donald Trump’s going to be president on Election Day.”

The numbers don’t lie: Republicans are leading by 8,000 votes statewide in Nevada.

Even in the Democratic stronghold of Clark County, home to Las Vegas, things aren’t looking great for the Democrats. Back in 2020, Joe Biden won Clark County by a massive 521,852 margin. It is still early, but the numbers show that the lead has shrunk to just 4,500 votes.

Halperin cautioned viewers not to “overread the early vote,” but he did mention, “Every analyst I’ve talked to in the last 24 hours… say if this continues, Donald Trump can’t lose because the Democrats can’t possibly do well enough on Election Day.”

The latest RealClearPolitics average showed something even more promising. It revealed that Trump is ahead of Harris in ALL seven critical swing states: Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, every time Kamala makes a media appearance, voters are reminded why they never liked her in the first place.

Now is not the time to get complacent, but things are looking good for Republicans so far.

#8 - CNN panel erupts as @ScottJenningsKY dares to bring up Doug Emhoff’s domestic violence scandal.

This moment proves how Democrats are highly selective when they do and don’t care about this issue. Jennings is right. The “Party of Women” has completely memory-holed the Emhoff story.

Credit: https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1849067575377887543

#7 - New York Supreme Court reinstates all employees fired for being unvaccinated, orders backpay.

#6 - Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is officially joining the Republican party, and her entire speech explaining her decision was top-notch.

"I'm joining the party of the people. The party of equality. The party founded to fight against and end slavery... It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace."

Credit: https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1848891130043109410

#5 - Bill Gates donated $50 million to pro-Harris Super PAC

#4 - Los Angeles Times Abandons Kamala Harris

#3 - Unhinged liberal completely melts down over homeowner's Trump sign.

LIBERAL: "You are voting for the devil!"

HOMEOWNER: "Have a nice day!"

LIBERAL: "F—k you!"

H/T: https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1849064602208014710

#2 - Female athletes have lost nearly 900 medals to transgender rivals competing against them in women’s sporting categories, an eye-opening United Nations report has revealed.

#1 - Alliance of Doctors Compile 18 Alternative Cancer Treatments That Work

BONUS #1 - Witches Complain They Can’t Cast Spells on Trump Because He Has “Some Kind of Protection Around Him”

BONUS #2 - How to Prepare for a Post-Election Nightmare Now

BONUS #3 - Kamala Harris Stutters as She Repeatedly Denies She Was Engaged in a Massive Coverup Around Biden’s Cognitive Decline

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - Alex Jones Issues Terrifying Post-Election Prediction

