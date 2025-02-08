Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher just unleashed three brutal truth bombs on the Democratic Party in his latest episode of Real Time.

Despite his frequent bursts of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Maher didn’t hold back on his party’s flaws.

The first truth bomb dropped when Maher told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that the Democratic Party’s problem this election cycle wasn’t getting its message out—it was the message itself.

“This Ken Martin guy, he said something I’ve heard Democrats say a lot. ‘We didn’t get our message out.’ Maybe I’m paraphrasing, but that’s it. And I’ve said this before to Democrats. No, you did. That’s the problem. Yeah, you did get your message out, and people don’t like the message,” Maher said.

Maher also conceded that Trump is probably RIGHT about scrapping the Department of Education, taking notice that “It’s not like the kids are getting smarter.”

“Now, I don’t know that much about it, but I’ve never read good things. Rahm Emanuel, who I agree with on almost everything here, had a quote. He said: ‘A third of eighth graders can’t read, and now he wants to close the department?’ And I thought, that’s probably why they can’t read, or at least partly.”

“I mean, the numbers keep getting worse and worse and worse. And I don’t know if the Department of Education… I don’t know what it does except take money. It’s sort of a middleman,” Maher explained.

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Florida) added, “When the Department of Ed was created in 1977, our reading scores and math scores for kids in 4th and 8th grade were higher than they are today.”

Maher then cited a stunning fact from a Nellie Bowles column, revealing that in Michigan, one teachers’ union contract states a teacher cannot be fired for being caught drunk on the job until it happens a fifth time.

“Yeah, the first four times, you’re good,” Maher responded with disgust.

He added, “Also, if you’re caught selling drugs twice, that’s when we fire you.”

“The first time, you’re good,” Maher quipped, shaking his head. “It is insane.”

The moment of the night dropped when Maher stunned Puck News reporter Tara Palmeri, telling her the “End Racism” messages in NFL end zones, which are being removed for the Super Bowl, do nothing to end racism.

Palmeri, caught off guard, scrambled for a coherent counterargument, but it fell flat when Maher delivered a reality check on what the “End Racism” message actually accomplishes.

MAHER: “I noticed that at the Super Bowl, they’re, for the first time in, I think, four years now, the Trump administration is making them take away ‘End Racism,’ which they had written in the end zone.”

TARA PALMERI: “But why? It just seems silly.”

MAHER: “To do it or not to do it?”

TARA PALMERI: “Why get rid of it?”

MAHER: “Oh, I could tell you why. Because it was stupid to begin with. But let me ask you, who is it for? And if you’re a racist and you see ‘End Racism’ in the end zone, you’re gonna stop being a racist?”

TARA PALMERI: (Stunned) “But the sentiment is basically like, don’t be an asshole.”

MAHER: “But I think it’s an asshole to nag us during a football game about something that doesn’t change anything. If I’m not a racist and I see it, it doesn’t matter. And if I am a racist, it’s gonna make me more of a racist.”

BYRON DONALDS: “Look, I think if you write ‘Don’t be an asshole’ in the end zone, everybody will agree with that.”

(Round of Applause)

This moment shattered the Democratic Party’s playbook of turning everything into a race or gender issue to claim the moral high ground.

But Maher tore it apart, exposing the ugly truth: Virtue signaling doesn’t “end racism.” If anything, it makes things worse.

𝕏 user Jordan M. Thomas said it best: “Virtue signaling doesn’t end racism; it perpetuates it.”

Few statements ring truer than that.

