#10 - New evidence suggests genetic material in the COVID shots may INTEGRATE with human DNA.

Yale University scientists have discovered that individuals vaccinated against COVID-19, but never infected, still had spike protein in their bloodstream years after their last shot.

One study participant showed spike protein in their bloodstream more than 700 days after their last mRNA shot, while others had spike protein present 450+ days later.

The researchers also found a drop in CD4 T cells (key immune system regulators), which points to potential long-term immunosuppression in vaccinated individuals.

According to @AlexBerenson, these findings raise the possibility that genetic material from the COVID shots may integrate with human DNA, potentially explaining the prolonged presence of spike protein in the bloodstream observed in vaccinated individuals.

This unpublished study is led by Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, a respected Yale scientist and former strong proponent of COVID vaccines. Dr. Iwasaki had previously dismissed vaccine safety concerns as “absurd” and publicly supported vaccine mandates.

However, these new findings may have shifted her perspective on the issue. Yale researchers are reportedly facing pressure to suppress the findings due to their explosive implications, which could collapse the “safe and effective” narrative propagated by the government and media.

As @MidwesternDoc explains:

“A battle is going on behind the scenes over publishing it. We wanted to wait until Yale buried it to reveal what had been leaked to us (and thereby prove incriminating vaccine data was suppressed) so that we would not interfere with the normal publication process (which is often critical for these types of things to be accepted by the scientific community). In this case, given the people involved and the data given, this study will prove ‘long vax’ is a real condition and that the vaccine needs to be immediately pulled (which hence puts Yale in a very awkward position if they publish it).”

As of now, the Yale scientists plan to publish their study on an unreviewed pre-print server. If the public actually gets a chance to see this, it could change everything.

#9 - Epidemiologist exposes the truth about California’s “bird flu emergency.”

@NicHulscher writes, “The Biopharmaceutical Complex is currently preparing bird flu mRNA injections developed by Moderna, CEPI-funded H5N1 replicon (self-amplifying) shots, and Arcturus Therapeutics replicon ‘pandemic’ bird flu injections funded by the U.S. government (BARDA) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

“Their plans for more sweeping emergency powers and dangerous experimental genetic injections must be stopped. We can’t make the same mistakes as we did with COVID-19.”

#8 - NY Governor Kathy Hochul stunned as a reporter demolishes her "subways are safer" lie with an array of devastating crime stats.

#7 - Border Czar Tom Homan gets emotional during his new Tucker Carlson interview.

“Over half a million children trafficked into this country.”

“I've talked to little girls as young as 9, they were r*ped multiple times by members of the cartel. Grown men, crawled upon this little girl, took everything innocent and pure from her. Her life would never be the same. Look in her eyes, there wasn't life in her eyes. It's just little girl's devastated for life, and this happens every day.”

#6 - CNN shares a devastating poll, revealing that a growing number of parents no longer believe the government’s or media’s lies about vaccines.

