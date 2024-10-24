#10 - Doctors who defied the COVID narrative compile 18 alternative cancer treatments that WORK!

These interventions are not only backed by science, but most of them are affordable or completely free.

The first anti-cancer therapy is glucose management through a ketogenic diet. By drastically reducing carbohydrate intake, the ketogenic diet helps starve cancer cells of their primary fuel source, glucose, according to

.

Second on the list is exercise. The report says that regular physical activity boosts immune function (critical for fighting cancer), reduces inflammation, and combats fatigue.

Vitamin D3 is also essential. The report says, “Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to an increased risk of cancer. Supplementing with vitamin D3 may support the immune system and help prevent cancer cell proliferation.”

One of the more interesting items on the list is the inclusion of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole. Ivermectin is believed to “interfere with cellular processes essential for cancer cell viability,” whereas Fenbendazole inhibits cancer cell division and induces cancer cell death.

Here are all 18 therapies ranked in order, as compiled by

:

1. Glucose Management & Keto Diet

2. Exercise

3. Stress Reduction, Sleep, and Sunshine

4. Vitamin D3

5. Propranolol

6. Melatonin

7. Metformin

8. Curcumin (Nanocurcumin)

9. Ivermectin

10. Mebendazole/Fenbendazole/Albendazole

11. Green Tea

12. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

13. Berberine

14. Atorvastatin or Simvastatin

15. Sildenafil, Tadalafil, and Vardenafil

16. Disulfiram

17. Ashwagandha

18. Itraconazole

Read the full details about each treatment here.

#9 - Tucker Carlson Rocks the Stage, Delivers Powerful Election Prediction

Georgia Trump supporters were electrified when Tucker declared that the “vibe shift” in America has been “so profound” that he doesn’t see any possible way that the Democrats can repeat 2020, including “pretending something else happened.”

“I don’t think we can have another 2020 at this point. I just don’t,” Carlson concluded.

“I don’t think they can do that again. I don’t. And no matter what they pull two weeks from now, 13 days from now, I don’t think they can get away with standing up and being like on MSNBC, ‘No, actually, Kamala Harris is historically popular, it turns out.’”

The most electrifying moment of the night dropped when Carlson declared that there won’t be any room for stealing the election this time because the American people are no longer “going to sit back and take it.”

After tolerating burnt cities, millions of foreign invaders entering the country, and soul-crushing economic conditions, Carlson says the American people have reached their breaking points.

As he put it, “When they tell you they’ve won, you can look them straight in the face and say, ‘I’m sorry, Dad’s home, and he’s pissed!’”

#8 - RFK Jr. Flips the Script on Kamala's Lies About Trump Using the Military on the Public

It turns out that the Biden-Harris regime expanded domestic military authority to include LETHAL force.

What this means is the Department of Defense now has the power to step in and use lethal force within U.S. borders, even against its own citizens, when it deems lives are at risk.

The scope of this authority is chilling because once the Secretary of Defense approves the use of lethal force, the history of the US government tells us that it will be abused to the maximum extent possible.

Remember when the unvaccinated and the unmasked were shamed, considered health threats to others, and barred from society? Now imagine that same nightmare unfolding when the US military has authorization to use lethal force on American citizens when it deems lives are at risk.

For years, Alex Jones warned about martial law and domestic military control. Now, the Biden-Harris regime is making that a terrifying reality while accusing Donald Trump of being guilty of their own actions.

#7 - The British CEO who plotted to kill Elon Musk's 𝕏 has now been caught orchestrating a “BLACK OPS” campaign to silence Robert Kennedy Jr.

What this means is there was a covert order by the UK's CCDH to shut RFK Jr. down by any means necessary because they were “nervous” about his “impact” on “the election.”

Why is the UK's Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) orchestrating a “black ops” operation on a US political figure?

While the mainstream media shouts, “Russia! Russia! Russia!” it seems the real foreign election interference is coming from the UK’s censorship czars.

Read more on that here.

#6 - The latest Trump accuser, who chose to fully roll out her accusations two weeks before the presidential election, is actually a Democrat activist.

An ex-model named Stacey Williams came forward with her story, alleging that former President Donald Trump touched her inappropriately 31 years ago.

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt wholly blasted these claims, noting that the accusations were made by someone who is “a former activist for Barack Obama,” noting that these accusations were also “announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election.” She said they are “unequivocally false.”

Read More: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/10/24/latest-trump-accuser-is-another-democrat-activist/

#5 - Woke doc refused to publish $10 million trans kids study that showed puberty blockers didn’t help mental health.

A prominent doctor and trans rights advocate admitted she deliberately withheld publication of a $10 million taxpayer-funded study on the effect of puberty blockers on American children — after finding no evidence that they improve patients’ mental health.

Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy told the New York Times that she believes the study would be “weaponized” by critics of transgender care for kids, and that the research could one day be used in court to argue “we shouldn’t use blockers.”

Critics — including one of Olson-Kennedy’s fellow researchers on the study — said the decision flies in the face of research standards and deprives the public of “really important” science in a field where Americans remain firmly divided.

Read More: https://nypost.com/2024/10/23/us-news/doctor-refused-to-publish-trans-kids-study-that-showed-puberty-blockers-didnt-help-mental-health/

#4 - Anderson Cooper Drops Bomb on Kamala Harris: You’ve Been in the White House for 4 Years. Why Haven’t You Done Any of This Already?

#3 - CNN’s Van Jones Hammers Kamala’s ‘Evasions’ During CNN Town Hall, Says ‘Word Salad Stuff’ Is Annoying

He said Kamala Harris unnecessarily dodged some questions during her town hall and that “the word salad stuff gets on my nerves.”

Read More: https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2024/10/24/van-jones-harris-had-needless-evasions-during-cnn-town-hall-word-salad-stuff-is-annoying/

#2 - Trump first with the ultimate tax cut: no income taxes at all.

#1 - BART workers fired due to COVID vaccine mandate to get over $1M each, federal jury decides.

There are six of them total in the lawsuit and each will receive more than $1 million.

The employees claimed religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate but say they were not accommodated by the transit agency, and subsequently lost their job.

BART did initially grant vaccine exemptions, but the plaintiffs argued they weren't accommodated. An accommodation could have meant that they were able to work from home or get COVID tested regularly for COVID. They argued none of that happened and they lost their job.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, many unvaccinated BART employees learned their requests for a religious exemption to the COVID vaccine mandate was denied.

In total, BART must now pay a combined $7.8 million to all six former employees.

Read More: https://abc7news.com/post/bart-workers-fired-due-covid-vaccine-mandate-get-1-million-each-federal-jury-decides/15464182/

