Cenk Uygur, co-founder and main host of The Young Turks (TYT), made a surprising statement on Thursday. After supporting Biden in 2020, Uygur revealed, “I'm now considering RFK Jr.”

Uygur still thinks Kennedy is “cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs” when it comes to vaccines and “conspiratorial theories” that he doesn’t believe in. However, The Young Turks co-founder says Biden has “been corrupt his whole life.”

“You’re never going to get anything but corruption from Joe Biden.”

Watch:

Uygur issued another staggering statement.

He said, “The Democratic party ... they love to rig elections. Yes, I use the word ‘rigged.’ Okay, so you can go cry about it. If you’re mainstream media, how about you do your job and talk about how they canceled the election in Florida in the primary and just declared Biden the winner. So, if you’re going to make the argument that you’re a champion of democracy, you should probably try it in your own primaries.”

Leftists are now turning on the DNC and Joe Biden. Perhaps Nicole Shanahan was a great VP pick, after all.

