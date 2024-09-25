#10 - Hacker overrides voting machine within seconds using nothing more than a pre-programmed USB stick.

This was done during a live demonstration on PBD’s podcast.

"If this had been an election, I could have gone to the database and, for example, change the votes," the hacker said.

PBD: "How much of it could you have changed?"

HACKER: "Anything; add a new candidate who was not even on a ballot; it doesn't matter because if you have total control over the system, you can do anything you want."

H/T: https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1838988418715615595

#9 - DOJ Inspector General suggests there was “a number” of FBI spies involved in January 6th.

"I personally think this is the sleeper story of the day, so many lawmakers and pundits were decried as crazy for suggesting that there could be confidential human sources involved in January 6th, and it looks like there might just have been," @Kerri_Kupec remarked.

H/T: https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1839022680877465811

#8 - Ex-CDC Director endorses Trump, admits RFK Jr. “got everything right.”

"This was breathtaking to me because this is the guy who's the head of the CDC that I've been criticizing for years, and then this afternoon he came over and had lunch with me," Kennedy said.

"And the first thing he said to me is: 'You got everything right.'"

H/T: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1838756867691954336?t=vTLHtFdqtGfKWPPkTtJvsg&s=19

#7 - Rep. Stacy Plaskett admits the DOJ and FBI are weaponized to go after people with opposing views.

The DOJ and FBI "serve as a check against white nationalism, great replacement theorists, Christian nationalists, white fragility, fascists, and the twice impeached convicted felon, former president and would-be dictator Donald Trump."

Credit: https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1839031174926315692?t=VkNHCfEiW1TlBSgS73s1tA&s=19

#6 - NYC’s Ex-Covid Czar who hosted drug-fueled sex parties reveals he was hired by a Siga Technologies to help sell the Monkeypox drug, ‘TPOXX’.

He added that the media is a “helpful” tool to “spin” studies that suggest the drug is ineffective.

“We also need to keep up the people’s belief that the [TPOXX] drug works. So, that’s why spinning it in the media is helpful.”

Credit: https://x.com/scrowder/status/1838911332403265916

#5 - A new Gallup report spells devastating news for Democrats.

It shows that Republicans now have the upper hand in several key areas that have historically influenced presidential elections.

According to the report, 48% of U.S. adults either identify as Republicans or lean that way, compared to 45% who align with Democrats.

On top of that, more Americans believe the Republican Party is better equipped to handle the country’s biggest problems. By a margin of 46% to 41%, people think the GOP has the edge on major issues like the economy, immigration, government, and inflation—topics that are front and center right now.

When it comes to national security, Republicans hold an even bigger lead. They’re up 14 points (54% to 40%) over Democrats, which is a larger gap than we’ve seen in previous election years.

But perhaps the most telling number is Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index, which sits at -28, reflecting widespread frustration with the state of the economy under the current Democratic administration. Only 22% of Americans are satisfied with the direction of the country, a number typically seen when the incumbent party faces major challenges in an election year.

READ MORE: https://news.gallup.com/poll/651092/2024-election-environment-favorable-gop.aspx

#4 - Suspected Pedo Speaks in Demonic Voice, Flees When Confronted

READ MORE: https://vigilantnews.com/post/shock-video-suspected-pedo-speaks-in-demonic-voice-flees-when-confronted/

#3 - Biden Tells ‘The View’ He’s Still In Complete Denial About Why He Was Pressured Off The Ticket

READ MORE: https://dailycaller.com/2024/09/25/joe-biden-abc-the-view-2024-election/

#2 - VICTORY! Fluoride in Water Poses “Unreasonable Risk” to Children, Federal Judge Rules

#1 - Secret Service was informed of Crooks 27 minutes before shots were fired in Butler, PA, never told Trump to get off stage

BONUS #1 - Harris-Biden Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo calls for President Trump to be "extinguished for good” ten days after a deranged Harris supporter tried to assassinate him.

CREDIT: https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1838932613269946669?t=za6SosrFNSY_pfTMX8XYSw&s=19

BONUS #2 - Medical doctor says ivermectin is so “extremely safe” that Dr. Bowden says she has a “harder time with patients” calling her “about side effects from antibiotics” than from ivermectin.

What we’re now learning about ivermectin is that not only does it bind to the spike protein, but it also has anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties as well.

Dr. Bowden has successfully treated over 6,000 COVID patients, and ivermectin has been “one of the primary medications” that she has used.

BONUS #3 - Hot to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

BONUS #4 - Former New York Judge Kills Himself as FBI Arrive to Arrest Him

BONUS #5 - MSNBC reporter stunned as Michigan union members don’t give a sh*t about January 6.

REPORTER: “Tell me about your level of interest in the criminal charges and so forth.”

UNION MEMBER: “February 6th?”

REPORTER: “January 6th.”

H/T: https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1838755063235322207

