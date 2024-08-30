Kamala Harris's first interview as the Democratic nominee just dropped, and she brought in VP pick Tim Walz to comfort her.

Remarkably, it took her less than a minute to bring up Donald Trump, claiming Americans are ready for "a new way forward" and that it’s time to "turn the page" on Trump.

What she failed to mention is that she's literally been in power for 3.5 years.

Then something remarkable happened. CNN unexpectedly asked a good question, pressing Harris on economic issues.

Bash brought up Harris's campaign slogan, "We're not going back," and asked, “I wonder what you say to voters who do want to go back when it comes to the economy, specifically because their groceries were less expensive, housing was more affordable when Donald Trump was president.”

Harris’s response fell flat.

But the questioning didn't stop there. Bash put Harris on the spot over her shifting stance on fracking.

Harris had previously stated in 2019, "There is no question I'm in favor of banning fracking," but now she claims, “I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking as vice president.”

Ummm… what?

Bash pushed back on Kamala a second time, reminding her that she previously said she was in favor of banning fracking.

Then came the question about the border crisis—a glaring issue for the Biden-Harris administration.

When Bash asked why it took three and a half years to implement asylum restrictions amidst record illegal border crossings, Harris didn't hesitate to shift the blame to Trump.

Yes, this really happened.

Her administration has had nearly four years to address the border, and yet she circles back to Trump as the scapegoat.

Bash questioned Kamala on Trump’s allegations of “turning black” for “political purposes.”

After a long and awkward pause, Kamala replied that Trump’s using the “same old tired playbook” before saying, “Next question please.”

This is actually a new play that Trump developed for Kamala Harris specifically.

Tim Walz finally got his first question when his claims of serving in war crumbled on air.

In a 2018 video clip, Walz said: "We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at."

The truth is that Walz has never served in a war.

And when confronted on it, Walz dodged the question before blaming his misleading statement on poor English.

Then, the most important question of the night dropped. CNN’s Dana Bash asked Harris if she had any regrets about hiding Biden’s cognitive decline from the public.

Kamala said with a straight face, “No.”

Remarkably, she continued to gaslight the public even more by saying Biden is "smart" and has the "intelligence" and "judgement" to serve as president.

Next, came the most painful moment to watch of the night.

Kamala Harris broke down in tears when she recalled the day that Joe Biden told her that he was dropping out of the race.

She continued to tell an elaborate story of how she was eating breakfast when it happened. Skip this video unless you think you can handle it.

In the final moments, Kamala attempted to quell the concerns of every doubter who’s called her a “DEI hire.”

“Listen, I am running because I believe that I am the best person to do this job at this moment for all Americans, regardless of race and gender."

