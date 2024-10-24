Tucker Carlson rocked the stage tonight at Trump’s rally in Duluth, Georgia, delivering one of the most powerful speeches of the year.

Right out of the gate, Carlson said he strongly believes Trump is going to win the 2024 election, and when it happens, it will be a giant “middle finger” to the “worst people in the English-speaking world.”

“Donald Trump's victory will be a triumph of the human spirit. It will be a triumph of Americans over the machine that seeks to oppress them. It'll be a middle finger wagging in the face of the worst people in the English-speaking world who are leaders. It will be a moral victory the size of which I never thought I would live to see,” Carlson said.

Join 90K+ Substack readers and 1.2 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

Carlson then expressed his gratitude to Elon Musk, thanking him for preserving free speech and sticking his neck out in support of Donald Trump.

“Elon Musk has more to lose than any living American by taking the position that he did, and he did it anyway,” Carlson praised.

Tucker pointed to the iconic moment when Elon literally jumped for joy when Trump invited him on stage to speak at his famous return rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“If that guy is for Donald Trump, and not only not ashamed of it, he's jumping around in a T-shirt... then maybe I'm not alone,” Carlson said.

“Maybe I'm not the freak,” he continued. “Maybe what you're really watching is the tyranny of MSNBC, a channel with virtually no viewers, a channel on which almost every single person has a personal life so grotesquely weird, if you knew the details, you'd call for their arrest.”

Rallygoers were electrified when Tucker Carlson issued a bold prediction on how he sees the 2024 election unfolding.

He says the “vibe shift” in America has been “so profound” that he doesn’t see any possible way that the Democrats can repeat 2020, including “pretending something else happened.”

“I don't think we can have another 2020 at this point. I just don't,” Carlson concluded.

“I don't think they can do that again. I don't. And no matter what they pull two weeks from now, 13 days from now, I don't think they can get away with standing up and being like on MSNBC, 'No, actually, Kamala Harris is historically popular, it turns out.'”

Share

Carlson pointed out that Trump is leading in all seven key swing states, according to RealClearPolitics, adding that the early voting data is also promising.

The most electrifying moment of the night dropped when Carlson declared that there won’t be any room for stealing the election this time because the American people are no longer “going to sit back and take it.”

After tolerating burnt cities, millions of foreign invaders entering the country, and soul-crushing economic conditions, Carlson says the American people have reached their breaking points.

As he put it, “When they tell you they’ve won, you can look them straight in the face and say, ‘I’m sorry, Dad’s home and he’s pissed!’”

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this post, please do me a quick favor and follow this page before you go.

In other news, Bill Gates is now in trouble for lying to the public about the COVID vaccines. See more details on that below: