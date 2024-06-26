"Anybody who knows anything about that case and believes that Assange should still be in prison is your enemy, by the way, and the enemy of human freedom and flourishing," Tucker Carlson said to a packed audience in Canberra, Australia.

Carlson didn't hold back, calling it "monstrous" that Assange spent twelve years locked away for exposing other people's crimes.

"Typically, the guy who discovers the crime doesn’t go to jail. It's the guy who commits the crime that goes to jail, and that's been inverted in his case."

Assange was never charged with a crime in Great Britain, yet he was nearly tortured to death in Belmarsh prison for over five years.

"In the free world, we don’t hold people who haven’t been charged with a crime," which Carlson described as a glaring "abuse of human rights."

"I kept thinking, like, when is Australia gonna send a warship up the Thames to get their guy back?" he wondered. "I mean, what is that?"

Now, the world is anxiously awaiting Julian Assange's first interview. I have a strong feeling it's going to be with Tucker Carlson. What do you think?

Watch the Full Video: