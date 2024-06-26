Tucker Carlson Exposes ‘Monstrous’ Injustice in Julian Assange Case
The dark truth everyone needs to hear.
"Anybody who knows anything about that case and believes that Assange should still be in prison is your enemy, by the way, and the enemy of human freedom and flourishing," Tucker Carlson said to a packed audience in Canberra, Australia.
Carlson didn't hold back, calling it "monstrous" that Assange spent twelve years locked away for exposing other people's crimes.
"Typically, the guy who discovers the crime doesn’t go to jail. It's the guy who commits the crime that goes to jail, and that's been inverted in his case."
Assange was never charged with a crime in Great Britain, yet he was nearly tortured to death in Belmarsh prison for over five years.
"In the free world, we don’t hold people who haven’t been charged with a crime," which Carlson described as a glaring "abuse of human rights."
"I kept thinking, like, when is Australia gonna send a warship up the Thames to get their guy back?" he wondered. "I mean, what is that?"
Now, the world is anxiously awaiting Julian Assange's first interview. I have a strong feeling it's going to be with Tucker Carlson. What do you think?
Exposing the corrupt powerful Is dangerous. Just ask any people who tried to expose Clinton. Well in some cases you won’t find them.
In a civil society- who can’t you criticize? There’s your answer for November!🇺🇸
I just watched the 23-minute clip he posted on Twitter. It was pure gold with him dragging the "media" unmercifully and I loved it! We need more of this. My favorite line when a "journalist" tried to slam him and tell him how bad Putin is... "Did he make you take the covid shot"?