Hillary Clinton warned Trump’s event tonight would be a reenactment of a 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden. What actually unfolded was one of the most patriotic events America has ever witnessed.

The evening started off with a bang when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe explicitly stated the Democratic Party is looking “more and more like a P. Diddy party” after Kamala Harris received a wave of “crazy endorsements” from the likes of Enimen, Beyonce, and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Taylor Swift.

In an act of pure bravery, Hinchcliffe took on Hillary Clinton, warning the audience that if he somehow ends up committing “suicide” in the next couple of weeks, “[he] didn’t.”

"Hillary Clinton said that this is a Nazi rally here today. Can you believe that?” he asked. The star of “Kill Tony” lamented that Clinton calls Trump “Hitler” when he’s “the most anti-war president of [his] lifetime.”

"Let me remind you, Hillary, it was your husband who shot innocent people, or as he called them, interns," Hinchcliffe rebuked.

“Yeah, Hillary, I bet you did not see that one coming.”

Clip: @CollinRugg

Vivek Ramaswamy brought major energy, advocating for “safe neighborhoods, good jobs, clean streets” and “a country where you are judged based on the content of your character, not the color of your skin or your political beliefs.”

He then issued a stern warning to the illegal immigrants that the Biden-Harris regime allowed to invade the country: “We will return you to your country of origin, not because you're all bad people but because you broke the law."

Clip: @BehizyTweets

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard took the opportunity to issue a grave warning about what happens under a Kamala administration. She explained that a vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for:

• Dick Cheney and endless wars

• Censorship

• Open borders

• Economic hardship, high costs, and poverty

• Weakening constitutional rights and freedoms

Another former Democrat, Robert Kennedy Jr., described how the Democratic Party is completely unrecognizable from the party it was when his uncle, John F. Kennedy, was president.

“I didn't leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me,” he lamented.

Kennedy explained the Democrat Party:

• Ditched peace and constitutional rights for war and surveillance

• Sold out the middle class

• Sides with the military-industrial complex and CIA

• Divides America with identity politics instead of uniting us

• Trashes women’s sports by letting men compete

• Bowed to Wall Street, Big Tech, and corporate overlords

• Brought in neocons and warmongers like Bolton and Cheney

• Backed disastrous wars and launched the surveillance state

• Pushed Big Pharma's agenda, leaving us with the sickest generation ever

• Weaponized federal agencies to crush political rivals

• Abandoned public health while chronic disease skyrockets

The crowd went wild when Tucker Carlson issued a stunning rebuke to the ruling class, saying, “You are not better than us. No, you are not smarter than us. No, you do not deserve what you have. You probably stole it.”

He explained, “The big lie is that they're impressive. That's what the big lie is that the people in charge have somehow earned the right to rule over you, and they haven't.”

“No fair system would make Liz Cheney powerful. No fair system would make Larry Fink rich. No fair system would elevate someone like Kamala Harris to a presidential nomination,” Carlson declared.

Things got electric when legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan ripped his shirt off and delivered a six-minute speech of pure awesome.

“I don't see no stinking Nazis in here! I don't see no stinking domestic terrorists in here!” Hogan observed.

“The only thing I see in here are a bunch of hard working men and women that are real Americans, brother.”

Something remarkable happened when Dr. Phil McGraw risked it all with a surprising speech in support of Donald Trump.

He called the Democratic Party a bunch of bullies because they ruin people's careers and shame them to oblivion if they dare support Donald Trump.

Tonight, Dr. Phil gave the bully party a big (figurative) middle finger by throwing his support for Trump.

“I'm not here just to stand up for Donald J. Trump. Lord knows he doesn't need me to stand up for him. He's tough as an old army boot. He's got lots of enemies, different groups that are scared. And between them, they have impeached him, indicted him, raided him, railroaded him, shot him, and sued him. And where is he? He is still standing. He just keeps on [standing] because he loves this country, too,” Dr. Phil explained.

Once J.D. Vance walked on the stage, he took the opportunity to deliver a seven-minute smackdown on Kamala Harris.

“Nine days from now, we're going to tell Kamala Harris, 'You're fired. Go back to San Francisco, where you belong. Get the hell out of the White House!'” he blasted.

UFC President Dana White had some equally-harsh words for Kamala Harris. He exposed the Democrats for using the same playbook that they used for Obama in 2008.

But there’s just one problem: “She [Kamala Harris] is not Obama, and she is no agent of change,” White explained.

“She is the sitting Vice President of the United States right now. What she hopes is that voters will focus on the future because she doesn't want us looking at the last four years to see what we really need to change.”

The atmosphere became absolutely electric when a stoked Elon Musk entered the building.

Musk roared with a sound that is hard to describe. Whatever it was, it was EPIC.

Musk was asked, “How much do you think we can rip out of this wasted $6.5 trillion Harris-Biden budget?”

His response was stunning: “Well, I think we can do at least $2 trillion.”

Musk epically told the packed audience at Madison Square Garden, “We're going to get the government OFF your back and OUT of your pocketbook!”

“All government spending is taxation. So whether it's direct taxation or government spending, it either becomes inflation or it's direct taxation,” Musk explained.

“Your money is being wasted, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is going to fix that.”

“America's not just going to be great. America is going to reach heights that it has NEVER seen before,” Musk continued. “The future is going to be AMAZING!”

The crowd responded with thunderous chants of “ELON! ELON! ELON! ELON!”

To this, Musk replied, “You guys are AWESOME!” before joining them in patriotic chants of “USA!”

Musk then urgently called on every freedom-loving American to vote and encourage their friends and family to do the same, aiming for a margin of victory “so big that you know what can’t happen.”

He called on voters to deliver a “massive overwhelming sweep of every swing state. And even some of the states that aren't people don't think are swing states.

“Massive, crushing victory,” Musk reiterated. “Get everyone, friends, family, people on the street [to vote]. Put the signs up; put the hat on. Let's go!”

The night ended with a cliffhanger when Donald Trump announced that he and Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have a “little secret” that’s going to have a “big impact” on the election.

"Our little secret is having a big impact... He [Gaetz] and I have a secret. We'll tell you what it is when the race is over," Trump teased.

On the edge of his seat, popular 𝕏 influencer @BehizyTweets wrote, “I've never wanted to know something more in my life. What could he be referring to?”

