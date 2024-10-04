#10 - Glenn Heck exposes how useless FEMA is in Asheville, NC.

First, he discovered that the FEMA crew was stationed OFF the main road, making them hard to find.

Next, FEMA admitted, "We got here yesterday," a full week late.

Then, a FEMA crew member told Beck that they have a “great” app, but nobody has internet in the area.

Beck asked how victims are supposed to find FEMA's location, and they replied, “That would be the news media’s job.” The thing is, nobody has functioning TVs.

Then FEMA urged residents to listen to the radio in their cars for updates, the same cars that were washed away from the flood.

One crew member told Beck, “We actually go door to door.” Beck then asked, “When will that start?” The crew member replied, “That’s way above my head. Do you want to talk to my crew lead?”

Finally, the crew leader comes in and admits to Beck, “We don’t necessarily go door to door.”

This is what failure looks like.

Earlier today, Elon Musk said, “FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!”

Musk posted this after a SpaceX engineer helping on the ground in North Carolina wrote to him, “The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own. It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping.”

Join 80K+ Substack readers and 1.2 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

See More Revealing Stories Below:

#9 - 12,000 Calls Flood Diddy Abuse Hotline in Just 24 Hours Following Explosive Press Conference

“The floodgates really opened.”

The walls are starting to close in on Diddy as Attorney Tony Buzbee announces that he is preparing to increase the number of civil lawsuits he is filing against the disgraced music mogul.

Following a press conference on October 1, Buzbee revealed that more than 12,000 calls had flooded the Diddy abuse claim hotline in just 24 hours.

“We have almost 100 people working on this task” of sifting through the calls, Buzbee said. What’s even more promising is that Buzbee’s team is working on ways to “make sure” they “include every potentially liable party.”

This bombshell development comes as Buzbee announces that he already has 120 individual cases ready to file against Diddy.

Of those 120 cases, 25 of the accusers were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.

Original Story: https://urbanhollywood411.com/12000-new-calls-made-to-diddy-hotline/

#8 - Kamala Harris Admin ARRESTED a man for bringing a helicopter full of supplies to Hurricane Helene victims.

“There was a man that took off yesterday in his helicopter to go up in the mountains to drop off food. He landed and got arrested and said he was interfering with a government operation, but there's no operations going on.”

Credit: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1842217665303372243

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more daily news roundups.

#7 - MSNBC brings on an anti-Trump impeachment witness to bash Trump, only to be stunned when he announces he's voting for Trump.

This is glorious.

MSNBC: “You’re saying it’s a yes [to voting for Trump] for you?”

GORDON SONDLAND: “It is an absolute yes from me. That is how badly the Biden Harris team have [performed at] their job.”

Video: https://x.com/nataliegwinters/status/1841610591175409839?t=9ZscC1fBuG2xXcmzLaE24Q&s=19

#6 - Illegal immigrants in NYC admit to receiving 7 months of free rent, free meals, free insurance, and more…

Meanwhile, Americans affected by Hurricane Helene receive $750…

Credit: https://x.com/nickshirleyy/status/1842200131871080831?t=BEM1tFyuUpyhiAfwrSUuFQ&s=19

https://vigilantnews.com/post/omg-msnbc-producer-admits-network-is-doing-all-they-can-to-help-elect-kamala-harris/

#5 - A new report by the House Judiciary Committee found that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden let in at least 1.7 MILLION potential national security threats into the country through the open southern border.

Of that staggering number, over 13,000 illegal immigrants have been convicted of homicide, and more than 15,000 have been convicted of sexual assault.

READ MORE: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/breaking-shes-finished-new-house-report-finds-kamala/

#4 - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims, “They can control the weather” after deadly Hurricane Helene claims more than 200 lives.

“Yes, they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

#3 - Shocking jobs report showing nearly double the expected gains has Americans questioning the accuracy of the official numbers.

“Employers in the United States added 254,000 workers to their payrolls in September… The number far exceeded even the most optimistic estimates.”

One commenter wrote, “What will be the ‘revised’ statistics that come out after the election?”

READ MORE: https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2024/10/04/american-economy-added-254000-jobs-in-september/

#2 - MSNBC Producer Admits Network is ‘Doing All They Can’ to Help Elect Kamala Harris

#1 - FEMA whistleblowers have revealed a treasonous misuse of taxpayer funds.

Pre-disaster aid for Hurricane Helene was withheld, leaving first responders and service members in hotels, waiting for orders that never came.

Matt Gaetz is now blasting Alejandro Mayorkas, saying, "FEMA has wasted taxpayer funds, misappropriated funds, and left other federal, state, and local responders without deployment orders on the ground."

Gaetz also confirms that "hundreds, if not thousands of service members were deployed by the Department of Defense to North Carolina and have sat idle, waiting for FEMA."

To make matters worse, Gaetz points out that FEMA funds were used by NGOs to buy airline tickets for migrants, even though the money was meant for disaster relief. He stresses, "The aftermath of Hurricane Helene is a major disaster, and your waste and unpreparedness are leaving Americans in distress—unable to access food, water, or medicine—and expecting help, with none coming."

Gaetz is demanding answers by October 11, 2024, asking Mayorkas to explain how much of FEMA’s budget has been diverted to services for illegal immigrants instead of being used to help Americans in need.

BONUS #1 - Colonel Douglas Macgregor is ‘MAD AS HELL’ Over Biden-Harris’ Treasonous Hurricane Response

“Our good countrymen and women are being left to fend for themselves while the government bends over backward for illegal immigrants, criminal gang members, foreign governments, and — of course — lines the pockets of warmongers!”

As families in North Carolina suffer without food, water, or electricity, Macgregor laid out the harsh reality: “Fort Bragg, now renamed Fort Liberty, is only 300 miles from Asheville, North Carolina, where thousands of Americans are coping with washed-out roads and bridges, power outages, and a desperate need for clean water.”

Yet, he pointed out, not a single army helicopter has been sent to rescue them. Why? Because those aircraft are busy overseas, leaving Americans in the dust.

“Too many Americans have been left behind by a negligent federal government for too long,” Macgregor declared. His message to Washington is loud and clear: prioritize Americans NOW.

Video: @OCOCReport

BONUS #2 - Global Food Prices Jump Most in 18 Months as Inflation Storm Worsens

BONUS #3 - Watch the Terrifying Moment a Couple Driving Through the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina Barely Missed a Huge Mudslide

BONUS #4 - Cancer Patients See Miraculous Recoveries After Taking Ivermectin

BONUS #5 - Racing legend Danica Patrick and broadcasting icon Sage Steele take a selfie in support of Team Trump.

Thanks for reading! If you found this post helpful, please do me a favor and follow this page before you go.



Stay tuned for the weekly recap on Sunday. Here are 10 more shocking stories that you may have missed yesterday.