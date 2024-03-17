Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 14

#10 - Secret recording catches Pfizer saying the quiet part out loud.
#9 - Boeing whistleblower John Barnett said before his death: “If anything happens to me, it’s not suicide.”
#8 - Dr. Phil GOES OFF on the CDC and Department of Education.
#7 - Joe Rogan warns we are empowering ‘evil’ with terms like ‘minor-attracted person.’
#6 - New study unearths alarming findings for people who got vaccinated after COVID infection.
#5 - Judge who refused to remove Fani Willis from her junk RICO case against Trump donated to Fani Willis’s campaign.
#4 - 16 Female Athletes Sue NCAA for Allowing Men to Compete in Women’s Sports
#3 - Trudeau’s Canada threatens life sentences for “hate.”
#2 - Dr. Pierre Kory reveals why Big Pharma is ‘terrified’ of Vitamin D.
#1 - Australian government introduces frightening legislation to parents resisting the New World Order.
We interview former MP George Christensen on the matter. (Watch).
BONUS #1 - Beef Company CEO: “I’ll Shut Down the Company Before We Ship a Single Bag With mRNA-Injected Meat”
BONUS #2 - 5 Times Dr. “Zev” Zelenko’s Bold Claims Became Undeniably True
BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More
