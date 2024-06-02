Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
4

Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 25

The Vigilant Fox
Jun 02, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

#10 - World Health Organization gains disturbing powers through newly-passed IHR amendments.

#9 - Megyn Kelly suggests a RECKONING is coming for Biden, Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

#8 - WW3 appears imminent after Joe Biden gives Ukraine permission to launch airstrikes on Russia with US weapons.

#7 - Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan ends his political career with one tweet.

#6 - Another COVID “conspiracy theory” becomes reality after data confirms deaths of COVID-vaccinated labeled as “unvaccinated.”

#5 - Husband of anti-NWO Italian MEP found dead in car with “something tied tightly around his neck.”

#4 - New study finds MASSIVE increase in cardiopulmonary arrests in one of the most vaccinated counties in the United States.

#3 - Hollywood gets hit with bad news after box office sales drop to “the worst in decades.”

#2 - Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says the witch hunt trial against Trump should have NEVER happened.

#1 - Dr. Peter McCullough makes a chilling bird flu prediction, says the response is a giant threat to the food supply.

Share

BONUS #1 - Deep State attempted to shut down InfoWars headquarters, Alex Jones reports.

BONUS #2 - Free Palestine Protesters Block Philadelphia Pride Parade

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 PM Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).

SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:

1.) My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN

2.) Done With Debt: https://www.donewithdebt.com

3.) LEAN Weight Loss: https://leanvnn.com

• Use promo code “VNN” for 15% off.

4.) The Wellness Company: https://twc.health/BLACKOUT

• Use promo code “BLACKOUT” to save 10%.

4 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
Robert Kennedy Jr. Drops Surprising Comments on the Trump Trial
  The Vigilant Fox
The CDC Doesn’t Want You to See This Data
  The Vigilant Fox
‘Giant Threat to the Food Supply’: Dr. McCullough Issues Bird Flu Update
  The Vigilant Fox
Top Japanese Scientists DEMAND Withdrawal of COVID Shots
  The Vigilant Fox
Explosive Report Drops a Bomb on the Entire Childhood Vaccine Schedule
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 24
  The Vigilant Fox
“People Died Because Fauci Lied”: Attorney Tom Renz Testifies to the Ohio State Senate
  The Vigilant Fox