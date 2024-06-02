Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 25

#10 - World Health Organization gains disturbing powers through newly-passed IHR amendments.

#9 - Megyn Kelly suggests a RECKONING is coming for Biden, Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

#8 - WW3 appears imminent after Joe Biden gives Ukraine permission to launch airstrikes on Russia with US weapons.

#7 - Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan ends his political career with one tweet.

#6 - Another COVID “conspiracy theory” becomes reality after data confirms deaths of COVID-vaccinated labeled as “unvaccinated.”

#5 - Husband of anti-NWO Italian MEP found dead in car with “something tied tightly around his neck.”

#4 - New study finds MASSIVE increase in cardiopulmonary arrests in one of the most vaccinated counties in the United States.

#3 - Hollywood gets hit with bad news after box office sales drop to “the worst in decades.”

#2 - Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says the witch hunt trial against Trump should have NEVER happened.

#1 - Dr. Peter McCullough makes a chilling bird flu prediction, says the response is a giant threat to the food supply.

BONUS #1 - Deep State attempted to shut down InfoWars headquarters, Alex Jones reports.

BONUS #2 - Free Palestine Protesters Block Philadelphia Pride Parade

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More

