#10 - World Health Organization gains disturbing powers through newly-passed IHR amendments.
#9 - Megyn Kelly suggests a RECKONING is coming for Biden, Obama, and Hillary Clinton.
#8 - WW3 appears imminent after Joe Biden gives Ukraine permission to launch airstrikes on Russia with US weapons.
#7 - Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan ends his political career with one tweet.
#6 - Another COVID “conspiracy theory” becomes reality after data confirms deaths of COVID-vaccinated labeled as “unvaccinated.”
#5 - Husband of anti-NWO Italian MEP found dead in car with “something tied tightly around his neck.”
#4 - New study finds MASSIVE increase in cardiopulmonary arrests in one of the most vaccinated counties in the United States.
#3 - Hollywood gets hit with bad news after box office sales drop to “the worst in decades.”
#2 - Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says the witch hunt trial against Trump should have NEVER happened.
#1 - Dr. Peter McCullough makes a chilling bird flu prediction, says the response is a giant threat to the food supply.
BONUS #1 - Deep State attempted to shut down InfoWars headquarters, Alex Jones reports.
BONUS #2 - Free Palestine Protesters Block Philadelphia Pride Parade
BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak, and More
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 25