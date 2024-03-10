#10 - Tucker Carlson warns, “They’re going to STEAL the election.”
#9 - Donald Trump makes shocking statement on COVID vaccines.
#8 - New study finds ivermectin, once labeled ‘horse dewormer,’ led to faster recovery times in 5,413-person trial.
#7 - Pro boxer says he watched elites rape children in the woods.
#6 - Centuries of evidence make a damning case that vaccines cause sudden infant death syndrome.
#5 - A new study unearths unexpected findings about red meat.
#4 - Strange connections continue to emerge surrounding Fani Willis.
#3 - New law would make COVID vaccine manufacturers liable for injuries and deaths.
#2 - Washington’s Secretary of State has weaponized artificial intelligence (AI) to conduct mass surveillance ahead of the US 2024 Presidential Election.
#1 - Elon Musk issues warning for America: “Groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11.”
Plus, a VNN exclusive interview with Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel. “What are they planning?” (Watch)
BONUS #1 - Dr. McCullough: How to Get Ready for the Next Pandemic
BONUS #2 - 7 Signs You’re Missing Key Nutrients — And How to Fix It
BONUS #3 - Cancer Doctor Suggests Foods to Eat, and Not to Eat
Thank you for joining us this week. We’ll be with another episode next Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern (subscribe so you don’t miss it).
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 13