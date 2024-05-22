Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
54

OB-GYN Drops Alarming Miscarriage Numbers

Nothing to see here. Move along.
The Vigilant Fox
May 22, 2024
54
Share
Transcript

“The miscarriage rate was 80 percent in the Pfizer trials. They knew that,” Dr. Kimberly Biss contends.

As a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has been involved in thousands of pregnancies throughout her career, Dr. Biss says she saw miscarriage rates rise “by 100 percent” year-to-year after the COVID shots.

What’s even more terrifying is that birth rates are dropping worldwide and correlate closely with vaccination rates.

For example, Igor Chudov previously reported that in Hungary, the top 5 LEAST vaccinated counties only saw an average drop in birth rates of 4.66%, whereas the top 5 MOST vaccinated counties saw a 15.20% decrease in birth rates.

The problem is so bad that the European Union is missing over a million new babies that were expected to be born.

Click here to watch the full interview.

54 Comments
Vigilant News
Vigilant News
Authors
The Vigilant Fox
Recent Posts
Dr. McCullough Presents Bad News and Good News for the COVID Vaccinated
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 23
  The Vigilant Fox
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Disturbing Details About Pat Tillman's Death
  The Vigilant Fox
Ed Dowd Exposes the Big Lie Surrounding COVID Vaccine Injuries
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 22
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 21
  The Vigilant Fox
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Episode 20
  The Vigilant Fox