OB-GYN Drops Alarming Miscarriage Numbers

“The miscarriage rate was 80 percent in the Pfizer trials. They knew that,” Dr. Kimberly Biss contends.

As a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has been involved in thousands of pregnancies throughout her career, Dr. Biss says she saw miscarriage rates rise “by 100 percent” year-to-year after the COVID shots.

What’s even more terrifying is that birth rates are dropping worldwide and correlate closely with vaccination rates.

For example, Igor Chudov previously reported that in Hungary, the top 5 LEAST vaccinated counties only saw an average drop in birth rates of 4.66%, whereas the top 5 MOST vaccinated counties saw a 15.20% decrease in birth rates.

The problem is so bad that the European Union is missing over a million new babies that were expected to be born.

