Tucker Carlson: “They’re Going to STEAL the Election”

Tucker Carlson issued a chilling warning following Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Thursday evening.

Carlson declared, “Joe Biden can’t win in a fair election. Joe Biden will lose in November. He cannot win. That’s the thing that nobody in any media wants to say out loud. In a fair election, Joe Biden cannot win.”

He highlighted that media pundits like Chris Hayes are gaslighting the public by saying things like “Joe Biden is good at politics.” But Carlson contested how Joe Biden can be “good at politics” when Trump is crushing him in the polls.

A New York Times/Siena College poll found that Biden’s support is at 43 percent, trailing 5 points behind Trump’s 48 percent among registered voters.

“Joe Biden is getting stomped by Donald Trump, but he’s also, at the same time, ‘good at politics’? Carlson asked. “Right.” (sarcasm)

“So what does that tell you?” he posed. “Well, they’re going to steal the election,” he answered. “And we know they’re going to steal the election because they’re now saying so out loud.”

Carlson played a clip of Attorney General Merrick Garland saying that it is “discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary” to require voter ID.

Attorney General Merrick Garland

“The chief law enforcement officer of the United States government is telling you that it’s immoral, in fact racist, in fact illegal, to ask people for their IDs when they vote to verify they are who they say they are. What is that?” Carlson asked.

Leave a comment

Carlson challenged claims that voter ID laws are discriminatory because they prevent people of color, particularly Black individuals, from voting due to a supposed lack of access to government-issued ID. He finds this argument contradictory because living in the U.S. requires a government-issued ID for many essential activities, such as flying, banking, interacting with government agencies, staying in hotels, and using credit cards.

The conservative commentator also pointed out the irony in the push towards a cashless society by some of the same people who argue against voter ID laws, noting that even attending events or making purchases now often requires a credit card, which in turn requires an ID. He suggests there’s a double standard in considering it racist to require ID for voting but not for other aspects of life that require identification.

“Have you been to a stadium event recently?” Carlson posed. “No cash accepted. You have to have a credit card. And in order to get a credit card, you need a state-issued ID. And somehow, that’s not racist. But it is racist to ask people to prove their identity when they choose the next president of the United States.”

This timeless video clip below affirms that African Americans DO regularly carry around ID.

"That [painting voter ID as discriminatory] is a lie. It’s an easily provable lie. And anyone telling that lie is advocating for mass voter fraud, which the attorney general is," remarked Carlson.

"There's no other way to read it. So you should know that you live in a country where the attorney general is abetting, in fact, calling for voter fraud. And that's the only chance they have to get their guy reelected."

Click here to watch Tucker Carlson’s full live stream.

Share