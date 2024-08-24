Watch RFK Jr. Expose Four Toxic Substances That Are in Your Food

Now that Robert Kennedy Jr. is set to become Trump’s future health czar with a mission to end the chronic disease epidemic, Fox News has finally jumped on the bandwagon, giving him a platform to expose the hidden dangers in our food.

Kennedy revealed four toxic ingredients—many of them heavily subsidized—that are fueling the chronic disease crisis in America. These ingredients, lurking in everyday items, are wreaking havoc on public health.

1. SEED OILS: Kennedy says seed oils are “one of the most unhealthy ingredients” we have in foods, linked to “serious illnesses, including body-wide inflammation.”

They’re “heavily subsidized” and “almost impossible to avoid” if you eat any processed food.

2. FOOD COLORING: “Yellow food coloring is a petroleum product” and “associated with depression, autoimmune injuries, and ADHD,” Kennedy explained.

Red dye is “also very bad.” In Europe, companies use “natural coloring,” but in the U.S., they “can get away with” using synthetic dyes. We have “almost a thousand chemicals in our food” that are banned or discouraged in Europe.

3. NATURAL FLAVORS: In America, “natural flavors are chemical products,” so “you can't trust what's on the ingredient label,” Kennedy stated. This is another example of how government agencies have been “captured by the industries they're supposed to regulate.”

4. PESTICIDES: These chemicals used to kill pests have the potential to cause several long-term health issues, including cancer, hormonal imbalances, neurological disorders, and weakened immune function.

Organic food uses natural, less toxic pesticides in limited amounts, while non-organic food often relies on synthetic pesticides that are more potent and persistent.

Even foods like kale and strawberries are “contaminated with pesticides,” making them harmful unless they’re “certified organic,” Kennedy explained. What seems like “healthy food” could actually be “hurting you.”

